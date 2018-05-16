This Room Will Kill You
You wake up to find yourself in a room -- The Room -- where everyone is a liar, you might be a murderer, and your only friend is a disembodied voice who hates you and calls herself Thursday.
None of that really matters though.
You have a handful of minutes to escape, but there is no escape, not for you. You're trapped. Full stop. It's all very, very sad.
That's OK, this was never really about you.
Find the password, open the door, save some lives, make new friends, kill those friends, write your story, find meaning in the madness.
This Room will kill you, and that's the whole point.
The game includes:
- Multiple, wildly different endings.
- A pretty cool soundtrack.
- Choices that mostly matter!
- A Story with words and feelings.
- Puzzles and ciphers and things!
- Dozens of ways to die.
- A larger than average amount of replayability.
Credits:
Most Everything - Steve Spalding
Awesome CG Art - Tithi Luadthong
|Published
|10 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|Windows
|Rating
|Author
|Steve Spalding
|Genre
|Role Playing
|Tags
|2D, Escape Game, Horror, mind-bending, Nonlinear, Roguelite, RPG Maker, Surreal, weird
Development log
- The Patch Is Live!10 hours ago
- First Patch!14 hours ago
Comments
Saw your post on /r/Games earlier today (which unfortunately was removed before any real discussion of it happened) and spent the better part of tonight going through it. Managed to get 4 or 5 different endings including the True one.
Great job for your first game, it definitely deserves more attention since you clearly put heart and passion into it. Unfortunately I don't have many friends who would appreciate a game like this or I'd definitely get them to try it.
Hope you keep at it, I'm very much looking forward to future titles you work on!
Thank you so much!
It's too bad it got pulled from /r/Games, I thought I followed the rules, but I guess my recent promotion binge might be responsible. I'm glad you managed to find it before it got taken down!
You're the first person I've heard from who has managed to make it to the True End. That's awesome, I hope it was worth all the hoops I put you through. :)
Thank you so much for the kind words, I really appreciate you taking time out of your night the play, and I hope you have a fantastic weekend!
The True End was definitely worth it! Once the most unintuitive road block was cleared I guess I just lucked into immediately clearing the entire route due to some fortunate decisions I had made earlier in that playthrough and having already gone through almost every other branch due to being a completionist. Never even imagined I had reached the True End until the last few dialogues.
Would love to get into specifics to perhaps ask what a few endings meant or if there was more to them and actually inform you of a few bugs I did find (none gamebreaking or that took me out of the game), but unfortunately it seems like itch.io doesn't have a PM feature.
Awesome! Feel free to send me a message on Reddit (socalsamba). I'd be really happy to hear your thoughts and about any bugs you found. I'm working on a patch right now.
Thanks again!
Really fun and interesting narrative and concept!!!!
Thanks so much for playing, you're awesome. I love the video title by the way!
Very cool game, learning all the necessary information through multiple lives was very good. I really like the dialogue, and how much character they all have. I assume I got the most basic ending, but I enjoyed the experience very much, nice work!
PS - Could use more music, there's a lot of totally quiet moments.
Thanks so much for taking time to play! Yup, that's one of the faster endings to get to, but it's also one of my favorite.
I really, really appreciate you taking time to make a video. It's incredibly helpful. Being a small developer is hard, and this kind of stuff really makes it worth it.
I can definitely understand your point about the music, I might add a patch sometime in the future with a bit more.
While making use of a cipher is interesting, I would have at least put that inside of the game in one form or another instead of referencing it. But it was a good brain exercise to do.
Thanks so much for giving it a try! There is actually a way to solve the cipher from inside of the game, but it's rather convoluted and easy to miss.
I hope you had a good time, and I appreciate you putting in the effort to make a video. It really helps!